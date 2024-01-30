CBSE Board Exam 2024: Admit Cards to be released soon, check details here

The CBSE Board Exams 2024 for class 10th and 12th are scheduled to begin on February 15.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to soon release the admit card for the upcoming Board Exams 2024. The CBSE Board Exams 2024 for class 10th and 12th are scheduled to begin on February 15.

Meanwhile, the board roll has already been shared with schools.

The admit card is expected to be released soon, and will be out on cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

As per the previous trends, CBSE usually releases the admit card in the last week of January.

The admit card provides details about the date sheet, subjects opted by the students.

Regular students will have to collect the admit cards from their respective schools. They will be handed over by the teachers, which will be signed by the school principal.

Unsigned admit cards are strictly prohibited, and students will be denied entry to exam centres in such cases. Private candidates are required to obtain the CBSE Board Exam 2024 admit card from the official board website.

The 2024 timetable by CBSE ensures sufficient intervals between exams for various subjects, taking into account national entrance exams like JEE Main 2024.