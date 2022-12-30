CBSE 2023: Will Class 12 Boards clash with JEE Main, other competitive exams? Check what CBSE said

File photo

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam 2023 date sheets on December 29. Students can check the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 datesheet on the official website--cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE Class 10 board Exam 2023 or Secondary exam will begin on February 15 and will end on March 21, 2023. Whereas, CBSE Class 12 board Exam 2023 or Senior Secondary examination will begin on February 15 and will end on April 5, 2023. The examination for Class 10, and 12 will begin at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm.

While announcing the Class 10, 12 board exam date sheets 2023, CBSE in a statement said: “Sufficient gap has been given in between two subjects generally offered by a student in both the classes.”

The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two papers of a student fall on the same date, the release stated. The date sheet has been issued much in advance so that the students can prepare well for the examinations.

The board further added: “Competitive examinations, including JEE Main, have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet of Class 12.”

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 students will be given 15 minutes to read their exam papers. Candidates can visit the CBSE website for further information on this topic.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: How to check

Visit the CBSE board official website, cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on, the ‘Main Website’ option

Go to the ‘Latest @ CBSE’ section, click on ‘CBSE Class 10 date sheet 2023’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2023’

CBSE date sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the CBSE 2023 date sheet on your device.

