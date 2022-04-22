CBSE Board exam 2023 syllabus announced at cbseacademic.nic.in, exam to be held in single-mode format

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the curriculum of CBSE Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 for the 2022-23 academic year. Class 10 and Class 12 syllabi have not been divided into two terms, which means CBSE has returned to its old pattern to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in single-exam format from the next academic session.

Students can download the syllabus available on the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE has adopted a new board exam pattern for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 in which exams will be held twice a year. The Term 1 exam will be of 90 minutes with MCQ papers and the Term 2 exam will be of 120 minutes with MCQ + subjective papers.

The first term of board exams for classes 10th and 12th was held in November-December last year. It had multiple-choice questions. Whereas now the board's second term exams will be held in April and May.

CBSE Board 2023 syllabus: CBSE board exam 2023 syllabus direct link

CBSE Class 9-10 Syllabus 2022-23

English Language & Literature

Hindi Course A and Hindi Course B

Mathematics

Science

Social Studies

CBSE Class 11-12 Syllabus 2022-23

Accountancy

Biology

Business Studies

Chemistry

Economics

Geography

History

Mathematics

Applied Mathematics

Physical Education

Physics

Political Science

Psychology

Sociology

English Elective