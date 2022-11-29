Search icon
CBSE Board Exam 2023 LOC correction window active: List of editable fields, datesheet release date and more

CBSE has opened the window to make corrections in the list of candidates for Class 10, 12 board exam 2023.

Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the window to make corrections in the list of candidates (LOC) data appearing for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. The board has asked schools to make corrections, in the students' data, if needed, from the official website-- parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

Concerned schools can login using their allotted user ID and password. The correction window will remain open between November 30 and December 6. The CBSE release states, while schools can make the corrections in the student's data online only based on the school records, however, no changes in data will be allowed. No Requests for any correction will be accepted thereafter and the data finalised will be used for issuing the CBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2023.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Which fields in LOC can be edited?

  • Student's Name
  • Parent/Guardian Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Subject Combination
  • Subject Codes
  • Schools must ensure that the subject codes chosen in the following subjects are correct and as per the scheme of studies.

Class 10

  • Hindi A (002)
  • Hindi B (085)
  • Urdu A(003)
  • Urdu B(303)
  • Mathematics - Standard (041)
  • Mathematics Basic(241).

Class 12

  • Hindi Core (302)
  • Hindi Elective(002)
  • English Core (301)
  • English Elective(001)
  • Sanskrit Core(322)
  • Sanskrit Elective(022)
  • Urdu Core(303)
  • Urdu Elective(003)
  • Mathematics(041)
  • Applied Mathematics(241).

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Datesheet 

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board 2023 datesheet is expected to be out soon at the official website-- cbse.gov.in. Although there has been no official announcements as of yet, reports suggest that the CBSE Board exam 2023 timetable is expected by the end of November and the written examination will tentatively begin on February 15 and the board will start the practical exam by January 1. 

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Sample Papers: How to download 

  • Log on to the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in
  • On the website homepage click on 'Academic Website'
  • You will be redirected to a new window, where you will find 'Sample Question Papers for Classes X & XII for the current academic session 2022-23'
  • Click on this link and select the sample paper that you need to download
  • Click on 'SQP' to download sample paper and 'MS' to download marking scheme.
