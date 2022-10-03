Search icon
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Latest update on class 10, 12 datesheet, sample papers

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Board has also decided to restore the pre-pandemic single-exam format.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

File photo

CBSE date sheet/timetable for the Class 10, 12 Board Exams is expected to be announced in December by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Once released, students can download CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet through the official website - cbse.gov.in.

"There's no chance of announcing the date sheet now. It will come in December and, when it does, students will be able to access it on our website," Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE's Controller of Exams, told The Indian Express.

CBSE Board exam 2023 will be conducted as per the pre-pandemic syllabus, therefore it is unlikely that the class 10 and 12 board exams to be split into two parts.

CBSE has released the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 sample papers along with their associated marking schemes. The CBSE board exam 2023 sample paper will help candidates understand the paper pattern, kind of questions to be asked, and other important details regarding the paper. 

Concerned candidates studying in CBSE Class 10 and 12 are advised to go through the CBSE Sample Papers provided here for quick reference.

At the time of announcing the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results this year, the Board had also released the tentative date of next year’s class 12 exams. “In light of the lessening impact of the covid pandemic across the globe the Board has decided to conduct 2023 examinations from the 15th of February, 2023,” reads the Board’s press release of July 22.

