Fact check! CBSE board exam 2023 datesheet circulating on social media is FAKE, board clarifies

CBSE Board Exam 2023 fake datesheet circulates on social media | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday warned candidates of a fake class 10, 12 datesheet for the board exam 2023 that is being circulated on social media. CBSE has not released the class 10, 12 board exam 2023 and it is expected to be out soon.

"The multiple versions of datesheets doing the round are fake. The exam schedule will soon be announced and the students and parents should wait for official information," a senior board official said.

The board had earlier announced it will conduct theory examinations for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year from February 15, 2023. The board has also released the subject-wise CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers along with the marking schemes for all the subjects.

"The practical examinations will begin from January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners,” the official explained.

