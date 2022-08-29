CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Board releases important notice, details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice about the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023, which are scheduled to begin in February. CBSE said the last date for completing Class 10, 12 board exam registration is August 30 and the deadline for submitting a list of candidates is August 31.

The CBSE notice also says, there will be no extension of this window and schools must submit this information before the deadline is over. For the 2023 batch, CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams will begin on February 15. Unlike this year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic session. In 2022 the board held board exams in 2 terms in view of COVID-19 but has decided to go back to the conventional practice of holding board exams once a year.

Read: TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration to end today: Check details here