Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Board releases important notice, details here

CBSE has released an important notification on the Class 10, 12 board exams 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 01:17 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Board releases important notice, details here
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice about the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023, which are scheduled to begin in February. CBSE said the last date for completing Class 10, 12 board exam registration is August 30 and the deadline for submitting a list of candidates is August 31.

The CBSE notice also says, there will be no extension of this window and schools must submit this information before the deadline is over. For the 2023 batch, CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams will begin on February 15. Unlike this year, there will be only one exam at the end of the academic session. In 2022 the board held board exams in 2 terms in view of COVID-19 but has decided to go back to the conventional practice of holding board exams once a year.

Read: TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration to end today: Check details here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA CUET PG 2022 admit card at cuet.nta.nic.in: All important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.