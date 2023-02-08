CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 admit card out at cbse.gov.in: Important guidelines, exam dates, and more

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023| Photo: PTI

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released CBSE Admit Card 2023 for Classes 10 and 12 at the official website-- cbse.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the CBSE Board Exam 2023 can download the class 10, 12 admit cards from the website. The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 has been scheduled to begin on February 15.

The Class 10 board exams will end on March 21 while and Class 12 board exams will end on April 5. The examination for Classes 10, 12 will begin at 10:30 am and will end at 1:30 pm.

CBSE Admit Card 2023: Admit card details

The CBSE Admit Card 2023 will contain all important details such as roll number, date of birth, name of examination, candidate’s name, mother’s name, father’s/ guardian’s name, name of examination centre, category of PwD, admit card ID and subjects in which appear with the date of examination.

Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Admit Card released at cbse.nic.in, exams begin February 15

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in Click on Pariksha Sangam link available on the home page A new page will open where schools will have to select the schools link Again click on pre exam activities link and a new page will open Click on the CBSE Admit Card 2023 link on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check the admit card and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Important Guidelines