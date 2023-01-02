CBSE Board Exam 2023: CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical exams begin today, check details

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to conduct class 10 and 12 practical exam and internal assessments from today, January 2. The board announced that practical exams will conclude on January 14. Candidates can go through the schedule of practical exams, project, and internal assessments on the official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in.

Students who want specific information on the date and time for these tests should speak with their schools as CBSE did not issue a detailed timetable for practical exams.

In an official notification, the Board said, “The marks in respect of all Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments shall be uploaded simultaneously, starting from the dates of conduct of exams/assessments. The uploading of marks shall be completed by the last date of the respective class. No extension of the dates shall be considered by the Board."

The CBSE exam that was supposed to take place on April 4 will now be conducted on March 27, 2023, according to the CBSE class 12 revised date sheet.

The CBSE 2023 board exam date sheets are available for download on the official Board website at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in for students taking the Class 12 exams in 2023.

However, according to the official notification, the datesheet for CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10 is still the same as the one that was published on December 29, 2022.

CBSE Class 12 board exam will be held in 2023 between February 15 and April 5. Entrepreneurship will be the first paper on the CBSE 12th board exam, and Psychology will be the last.

The CBSE Class 12 Board Examination will start at 10:30 AM and last until 1:30 PM for the majority of the papers. The practical examinations for grades 10 and 12 as well as the project and internal assessment for the CBSE will be held between January 2 and February 14, 2023.