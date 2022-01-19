CBSE Board exam 2022: #Cancelboardpariksha trends on social media, here's what students are saying

CBSE Board Exam 2022: Amid rising Covid-19 cases, #Cancelboardpariksha trends on social media. Thousands of CBSE Board students are raising their voices on Twitter by urging the Board to cancel the upcoming examination. Media reports suggest the Board can declare the Class 10 and Class 12 Term-1 results anytime soon.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) along with several other boards, decided to divide the Board exams into two terms from the current academic year. Term-1 Board exams were held in the months of November-December, concluding on December 22. CBSE will conduct the Term-2 Board exams in the month of March-April.

However, due to rising Covid-19 cases across India, schools have been closed for physical classes and only online classes are taking place as per the schedule. This has put many students in a difficult situation because of poor internet facility in many regions and also there are students who cannot afford smartphones or laptops to continue with online classes.

Keeping these concerns in mind, students have taken over Twitter demanding the cancellation of the upcoming CBSE Term-2 Board exams.

What indications suggest

CBSE released the sample papers along with the marking schemes for Term-2 Board exams.

This is an indirect indication that the Board will proceed with the Term-2 exams for Class 10 and 12.

Medical experts are saying that at present the Covid-19 cases are in control in the country.

The vaccination drive for the 15-18 years of age group is also going at a full pace in India.

Students are requested to keep a regular check on the CBSE's official website - cbse.nic.in, for updates.

What students are demanding

8 months were given for term 1 which covered 50% syllabus based on MCQs Pattern and now 2 months are given to cover term 2 syllabus which will also gonna to cover 50% remaining syllabus which will based on Subjective mode

wahh kya equality hain @cbseindia29 #cancelboardpariksha — Aman Kumar Verma (@iamaman2003) January 18, 2022

One Twitter user questioned, "Classes zoom me to fir exam kyun classroom me????"

Another user argued, "Our parents are expecting us to score good marks but we students know how difficult are online studies this 2 years bcoz of pandemic we haven't cleared our basic knowledge of (11th) and they want us to give exam of advance (12th Board)."

One user made a point, "ONLINE CLASSES IS NOT EQUAL TO OFFLINE EXAMS! "

Another user demanded, "WE'LL GIVE OFFLINE EXAMS, ASSURE US WE WON'T BE POSITIVE! WHAT'S THE GUARANTEE? PEOPLE ARE GETTING COVID POSITIVE EVEN AFTER SECOND DOSE, WE AREN'T EVEN FULLY VACCINATED YEZ! PLUS CONSIDER MENTAL HEALTH!! CANCEL BOARDS!"