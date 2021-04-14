CBSE Board exam 2021: How social media reacted to exam postponement and cancellation

The Ministry of Education has postponed the CBSE Class 12th Board examination due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. On the other hand, the ministry has cancelled the CBSE Board examination for Class 10th. Social media has come up with mixed reactions to it.

While some have hailed the government's decision, some are asking why the Class 12th Board exams were not cancelled. Some social media users came up with other hilarious memes.

One Twitter user wrote, "Only the Election campaign can't postpone other than everything can be postponed."

Another user wrote, "One by One Government is accepting all the demands made by RG. This time PM went a step ahead to oblige the opposition, they simply promoted class 10 students."

One user went on to write, "Why can't 12th also be passed using some other assessment method do they really think the situation will get better after a month."

Another user mockingly asked a question giving two options, "Who will take the credit for this??" - Rahul Gandhi or Kejriwal

The Ministry of Education, in a crucial decision, postponed the CBSE Board examinations for Class 12th for this academic year. Class 12th Board exams will be held later, the situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the Board.

On the other hand, the Ministry has cancelled the CBSE Board examination for Class 10th. Results of Class 10th will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board. If a candidate is not satisfied with that evaluation, they will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam, if and when exams are held.