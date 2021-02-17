CBSE Board Exam 2021 dates clashing with JEE Main 2021? Worry not! NTA has a solution

This year, JEE Main examinations will be conducted in February, March, April and May 2021.

CBSE is all set to conduct CBSE board exams 2021 and NTA to conduct JEE Main 2021. However, some students are concerned as the exam dates of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main are clashing with class 12 board examinations as both are scheduled to be held in May.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), keeping in view the interest of the candidates and to avoid any clash between the two examinations, will arrange an alternative for those who will be writing their board examinations on the day the JEE Main is being held. These students will be given the dates of their preference.

NTA will open the application form of JEE (Main) 2021 from May 3 to 12, 2021 (for the May session) asking the candidates to inform the NTA about their class 12 roll number and name of Board.

"The candidates appearing for the Class 12 Board examination as well as JEE (Main) will be required to provide information under "Whether appearing for Board Examination on any of the dates 24th, 25th, 26th , 27th, and 28th May 2021" and select the 'Date of their Class 12 Board Examination' in their online application form so that there is no clash of their schedule of JEE (Main) with Class 12 Board Examination," an official release stated.

JEE Main, JEE Advanced 2021 exam dates

This year, JEE Main examinations will be conducted in February, March, April and May. As per the schedule, the first session of the JEE Main Examination is to be held between February 23 and 26. The second session will be held between March 15 to 18, the third between April 27 to 30 and the fourth between May 24 to 28, 2021.

This year, JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be conducted on July 3 in computer-based test mode. Also, the eligibility criteria of minimum 75 percent marks in Class 12 to get admission in the Indian Institute of Technology has been waived.