CBSE Board Exam 2021 latest updates: Know class 10, 12 datesheet release date and time

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021 today, (February 2).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 02, 2021, 10:09 AM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2021 today, (February 2). Students are eagerly awaiting the release of the datehseet/timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2021.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had on December 31 announced that the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams will be held in offline mode from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The candidates can check the datesheet through the website– cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in, once released.

The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. The result will be announced by July 15, 2021.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 Datesheet: How to check schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the links- 'CBSE Class 10 date sheet' and 'CBSE Class 12 date sheet'.

Step 3: CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2021 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Board Exams 2021 Admit Card

The candidates must note that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Admit Cards are likely to be released in April, according to the reports.

CBSE Board Exams 2021 Syllabus

This year, the board exams syllabus has been reduced to 30%, and the paper will contain 33% internal choice questions.

CBSE Board Exams 2021 amid COVID-19

This year, the CBSE Board examinations will be held following COVID-19 pandemic guidelines. Wearing face mask will be a must and social distancing will be maintained.

