CBSE Board Exam 2020: Mandatory 75% attendance required to appear for Class 10, 12 board exams

Students appearing for the 10th and 12th board examinations to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in February, here's important news for you. You must have a minimum of 75 percent attendance as of January 1, 2020, to appear in the examination.

The CBSE in its latest notice has directed all schools to calculate attendance of students who have to appear for class 10 and class 12 board exams this year as on January 1, 2020.

Students whose attendance will be calculated less than 75 percent will not be allowed to appear for the exams, as per the rule mandated by the CBSE.

The list of candidates with short attendance will reach regional offices and the final decision will be taken on or before January 7.

If a candidate has a genuine reason behind the shortage of attendance, they will have to submit the supporting documents with the authorities by January 7. As per the circular, no case will be considered post the deadline and all the standard operating procedures for calculation of attendance will have to be followed.

As per the date sheet released by the board on December 18, the examination will begin from February 15, 2020 (Monday) and will end on March 30, 2020 (Monday).

CBSE has also released the date sheet for practicals, which will be held from January 1 to February 7, 2020, in respective schools.

To pass the CBSE board exams, candidates need to clear both theory and practical exams separately. The candidates need to secure 33 percent marks to pass.