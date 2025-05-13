According to the board, the overall pass percentage stands at 88.39%, showing a marginal increase from last year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 board exam results for 2025 on Tuesday. According to the board, the overall pass percentage stands at 88.39%, showing a marginal increase from last year. Regionally, Vijayawada emerged as the top performer with an impressive pass percentage of 99.60%. Trivandrum closely followed, securing the second spot with a pass percentage of 99.32%. Other regions that demonstrated outstanding performance included Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Pune, all of which reported high pass percentages, showcasing academic excellence across these areas.

Below is the region-wise pass percentage: 2025 regions(full subject)

Vijayawada: 99.60 per cent

Trivandrum: 99.32 per cent

Chennai: 97.39 per cent

Bengaluru: 95.95 per cent

Delhi West: 95.37 per cent

Delhi East: 95.06 per cent

Chandigarh: 91.61 per cent

Panchkula: 91.17 per cent

Pune: 90.93 per cent

Ajmer: 90.40 per cent

Bhubaneswar: 83.64 per cent

Guwahati: 83.62 per cent

Dehradun: 83.45 per cent

Patna: 82.86 per cent

Bhopal: 82.46 per cent

Noida: 81.29 per cent

Prayagraj: 79.53 per cent.

CBSE Class 12 board exam results show girls outperforming boys by over 5 percentage points, according to Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. Notably, over 1.15 lakh students scored above 90% and more than 24,000 candidates scored above 95%. To pass, students need to score at least 33% marks in both theory and practical papers. Students who fall short by one or two marks may be eligible for grace marks.

Meanwhile, here is how you can check your CBSE Class 10 result 2025 in three ways:

1. Official Website: Visit results.cbse.nic.in, enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and security pin.

2. SMS: Send "CBSE10 <Roll Number> <School Number> <Centre Number>" to 7738299899.

3. DigiLocker: Visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in, log in, and access your digital marksheet.

Make sure you're registered on DigiLocker beforehand.