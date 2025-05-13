CBSE 12th results 2025 declared. For students to access their results via DigiLocker, a security PIN is required. Here's how to check your results and marksheet in DigiLocker.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the class 12th results on May 13, 2025. The class 10th results are to be announed soon, at 1 pm. To check results of class 10th and class 12th, students are advised to visit the official websites of CBSE-cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Students can also use UMANG App, register with a mobile number and check your results in the CBSE results section or can call at 24300699 to listen to the results.

CBSE has provided various ways to check results to make it more accessible for students across the nation. To check their results, students are advised to keep the required credentials ready, including, Examination Roll Number, School number, Date of Birth and admit card ID.

This is a step-by-step guide:

1. Open DigiLocker App or website,

https://results.digilocker.gov.in/

2. Click on the blue icon, CLASS XII RESULT

3. Login to your account using Aadhar-linked mobile number and security pin.

3. DigiLocker will provide you with an access code.

4. Fill in examination roll numbers and Mother name and click on submit.

5. Download verified digital copy and certificates for future use.

After the results are announced, students must secure 33% marks to be declared as passed. There will be an option for grace marks. In case of any discrepancy, students can apply for revaluation of marks in May-June 2025.