CBSE Board class 10th Result 2023 to be declared TODAY at 2pm on results.cbse.nic.in, download link here

Once released, CBSE Class 10 results will be available on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in. CBSE has also announced the CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 01:27 PM IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to announce the CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 today (May 12) 2pm at results.cbse.nic.in. Once released, CBSE Class 10 results will be available on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in. CBSE has also announced the CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 today. 

CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps
DigiLocker
UMANG

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to check results

Visit the official website of cbseresults.nic.in
Click on Class 10, 12 result 
Enter the board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number 
Check subject-wise scores 
Download for future reference.

