CBSE Board class 10th Result 2022 date, time: Term 2 result TODAY at cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

File photo

CBSE Board Result 2022 Term 2 Result: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE class 10th results soon. As per reports, CBSE class 10 Results 2022 is likely to be declared today (July 4) and CBSE class 12th on July 10. Once released, CBSE class 10th results Term 2 will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exams 2022 concluded on May 24, 2022 whereas, CBSE Class 12 exams were concluded on June 15, 2022.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

CBSE 10th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

- On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10 result link

- Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number

- Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen

- Download 10th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.