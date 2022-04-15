CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exams: Big Update on single-mode exam format

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to return to its old pattern to conduct CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in single-exam format from the next academic session, sources in the Ministry of Education were quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express. However, CBSE is likely to make an official announcement soon on CBSE Class 10, 12 board single-mode exam format.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE has adopted a new board exam pattern for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 in which exams will be held twice a year. The Term 1 exam will be of 90 minutes with MCQ papers and the Term 2 exam will be of 120 minutes with MCQ + subjective papers.

The first term of board exams for classes 10th and 12th was held in November-December last year. It had multiple-choice questions. Whereas now the board's second term exams will be held in April and May.

However, a senior official of CBSE has decided to restore the single-exam pattern. “CBSE never announced that the two-term exam format will be continued henceforth. It was a one-time formula. Now that schools are functioning in full capacity, the decision, for now, is to stick to the one-time exam format,” said the official as quoted by The Indian Express.

About syllabus rationalisation, the official said: “The NCERT will send us the details of rationalisation based on which an announcement will be made. Schools can teach the reduced syllabus using the existing books.”

“While the board exams for Grades X and XII will be continued, the existing system of the board and entrance examinations shall be reformed to eliminate the need for undertaking coaching classes. To reverse these harmful effects of the current assessment system, board exams will be redesigned to encourage holistic development,” the official told The Indian Express.