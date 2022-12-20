Search icon
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet: How to check, official website, other details here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet at the official website-- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 | Photo: PTI

Candidates appearing in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 board exam 2023 are waiting for the timetable soon at the official website. Once the date sheet is released, candidates will be able to check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 from the official website-- cbse.gov.in. 

Although there has been no official announcement, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet is expected soon. The CBSE competency-based questions will comprise multiple formats including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based.

CBSE Exam Date Sheet: How to download

  • Visit the CBSE official website -- cbse.gov.in
  • On the CBSE home page, click on the 'Main website' tab
  • CBSE academic website will open
  • Click on the designated link for CBSE 2023 board exam time table -- Class 10 or Class 12
  • CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 date sheet pdf will appear on the screen
  • Download the CBSE date sheet PDF.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10, and Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12 exam datesheets. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams will be held from February 27 to March 29 and between February 13 and March 31 respectively.

