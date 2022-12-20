CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 datesheet: How to check, official website, other details here

Candidates appearing in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 board exam 2023 are waiting for the timetable soon at the official website. Once the date sheet is released, candidates will be able to check the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 from the official website-- cbse.gov.in.
Although there has been no official announcement, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet is expected soon. The CBSE competency-based questions will comprise multiple formats including objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based.
CBSE Exam Date Sheet: How to download
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), or Class 10, and Indian School Certificate (ISC), or Class 12 exam datesheets. The ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 exams will be held from February 27 to March 29 and between February 13 and March 31 respectively.