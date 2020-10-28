CBSE Board 2021: Exam forms for 10th,12th private students released at cbse.nic.in; direct link here

CBSE Board 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, on Tuesday, October 27 released the application forms for the 10th, 12th private candidates on the official website for CBSE Board 2021.

Those who wish to apply can visit the official website cbse.nic.in and fill the forms. You can also check out the various categories of exams under which the candidates can apply here.

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Steps to fill application form

1. Go to the official site of CBSE-cbse.nic.in.

2. Click on CBSE exam forms 2020 link for Private candidates available on the home page.

3. A new page would open where candidates will have to enter the Roll Number, previous exam year etc and click proceed.

4. Fill in the complete form and submit the requisite fee.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

Here's the direct link to fill the form.

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Details of categories for private candidates

Compartment Category

Applicable to those candidates who could not pass in the main examination held in March and placed into the compartment and want to appear only in compartment subject in the coming examination. This is applicable for class 12th candidates.

Candidates wishing to appear for all subjects should apply under the Failure category.

Improvement Category

Applicable to those who passed the main examination held in March (immediate previous main examination) and want to improve their performance. Candidates can select the varying subject(s) for improvement.

Failures Category

Applicable to those who could not pass in the Main examination as well as in subsequent compartment chances. Candidate needs to give the previous main (March) examination details for applying and must select at least 5 subjects.

Candidates placed in the compartment category in the previous main examination can also apply in this category, however, in that case, they have to appear in all selected subjects and will be treated as full subject failures.

Additional Subject

This is for those who passed the main examination in March and want to study an additional subject. In order to apply, the candidate will have to give previous main examination details in which they passed.

Female/PwD category

This category is only available for women or PwD candidates who are bonafide residents of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Recently the board started the activity of collecting the list of candidates or filling out Class 10, 12 board examinations 2021 forms as well as collecting exam centre related information.