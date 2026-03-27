CBSE Board 10th 12th Result 2026: No toppers list, check new updates announced this year

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EDUCATION
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced new guidelines for Board students this year. According to the earlier decision of the Board, no merit list is prepared and will be declared by the CBSE. This has been done to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced new guidelines for Board students this year. According to the earlier decision of the Board, no merit list is prepared and will be declared by the CBSE. This has been done to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students.
The CBSE is India's most rominent national-level school education board which offers a transparent policy for students to request for evaluation of their results if they don't feel satisfied. In this case, the students can do the following:
1. They can obtain a Photocopy (Scanned copy) of their answer book(s)
2. They can request verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both
However, these facilities are available only through online mode and on schedule. A separate circular will also be issued by the Central Board notifying these facilities. Regarding this, a change in sequence has already been informed by the Board in advance on 02.05.2025 to make the students well aware and better prepared for the new system. This implies that no offline requests and those beyond the schedule will be accepted by the Board.
CBSE will provide Digital Academic Documents viz. Mark-Sheet cum Certificates, Migration Certificates and Skill Certificates (wherever applicable) through its digital academic repository "Parinam Manjusha" immediately after the declaration of result at their direct link at https://cbse.digitallocker.gov.in/