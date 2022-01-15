Punarnava - Rediscovery of India @ 75: CBSE Annual Sahodaya Conference to be held virtually on January 17-18

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the 27th edition of the CBSE National Annual Sahodaya Conference on January 17 and January 18. The event was not organised last year. This year the two-day virtual event is themed as 'Punarnava - Rediscovery of India @ 75', celebrating 75 years of India's independence.

The Sahodaya Samiti, Gwalior will be organising the National Annual Sahodaya Conference. At present, there are more than 200 active CBSE Sahodaya School Clusters across the country.

The event will be a part of various programmes organised by the Ministry of Education and its autonomous bodies for celebrating the iconic week of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Governor Mangubhai C Patel will attend the event.

Besides, Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy and other dignitaries will also be present at the occasion. Over 7000 school leaders will join the conference virtually. The sessions will be telecasted live on CBSE YouTube Channel.

What is Sahodaya Conference

The idea of Sahodaya Schools Complexes was first mooted by the Education Commission in 1966.

It was the National Policy on Education, 1966 which reiterated the need for promoting school complexes for meeting the quality of education.

This set the tone for bringing the schools together and networking them for healthy interaction among themselves.

Sub themes of National Annual Sahodaya Conference

Preparedness for tomorrow as of today … Navigating students towards the future

Are games the new books? Gamification of Learning

Music as a teaching tool in education

School students as activists to mitigate climate change

Archaeology: Uncovering the Past to impact the Future

Storytelling across the curriculum

Sports as a character building element in a student’s life

Yuga - Karmasu Koushalam - An initiative to improve efficiency

Importance of Mental Health in the pandemic times

Aims and Objectives of the conference

To engage School Leaders in co-creating and contributing towards a sustainable future.

To enable School Leaders understand the new policies and innovative practices launched by the Board along with special emphasis on NEP 2020.