Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?

'MS Dhoni had not bowled him': Former CSK player makes shocking revelation about R Ashwin's early IPL days

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals this actress was his school crush, says 'dentures pehen ke aati thi' | Viral video

DDA opens applications for Premium Housing Scheme 2025: Check flat details, prices, and how to apply

War 2 box office collection day 14: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer YRF Spy Universe film crosses Rs 350 crore worldwide

CBSE announces reforms in LOC submission for Class 10,12, introduces two key changes; check details

Coolie box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film beats Thalapathy Vijay's Leo to become second highest-grossing Tamil film in...

Rohit Sharma reveals biggest challenge of Test cricket: Was it the reason for his retirement?

Exclusive | Isha Koppikar talks about MIRACLE that happened in her life due to Lord Ganesha: ' It's not easy in Bombay to...'

Prithvi Shaw celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with rumoured girlfriend Akriti Agarwal, see pics here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?

DNA TV Show: Why is it raining more this year?

'MS Dhoni had not bowled him': Former CSK player makes shocking revelation about R Ashwin's early IPL days

Former CSK player makes shocking revelation about R Ashwin's early IPL days

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals this actress was his school crush, says 'dentures pehen ke aati thi' | Viral video

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals this actress was his school crush

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CBSE announces reforms in LOC submission for Class 10,12, introduces two key changes; check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced new reforms regarding the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the current 2025-26 academic session covering classes 10 and 12. Two key changes have been introduced pertaining to APAAR ID and two-exam policy.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 10:41 PM IST

CBSE announces reforms in LOC submission for Class 10,12, introduces two key changes; check details
CBSE announces reforms in LOC submission for Class 10,12, introduces two key changes
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced new reforms regarding the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the current 2025-26 academic session covering classes 10 and 12. The new guidelines have been set for schools and students to prepare for the board exams and manage a framework under to enhance education levels.

What is LOC?

CBSE has introduced a mandatory process for schools to register eligible students for the board examinations. According to the new process, those students whose names are registered will only be allowed to appear for the board exams. The registration takes place online on the LOC portal. The LOC has become an essential element in the overall board exams management, which has become an integrated process as it includes many processes of accountability and technological integration aimed at ensuring accuracy, transparency, and inclusivity.

LOC: What are the important dates, fees for submission?

Schools need to start the online submission of the LOC in September 2025, and the last date to submit, not including the late fee, is October 2025. The registration process for private candidates will start in October 2025.

Examination fees under LOC- 2025-26 session are given below:

-Rs. 1,500 per candidate for up to five subjects

-For additional subjects: Rs 300 per subject.

-Practical Exam Fee: Rs. 150 per subject.

For the late fee, candidates need to give an extra Rs. 2,000 (per candidate) if they cross the deadline.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exams 2026: Apaar ID made mandatory for classes 9–12, here’s why it matters

What are the other new policies by CBSE for board exams?

CBSE has also introduced a two-board examination policy for Class 10, in a move to transform the board exams. This new policy will start with the 2025-26 academic year. The first board exam will take place in mid-February 2026, and the second, which is an optional exam, is meant for improvement and will take place in May. Students can choose to take both exams to improve their overall marks. For the first exam, all students are required to be registered for the LOC.

Another change is the compulsory linking of the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID with the LOC. Schools are allowed to register students for the LOC who have an APAAR ID, not inclusive of schools outside of India. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
When The Eagle Pushes: The Elephant's risky dance with the Dragon
When The Eagle Pushes: The Elephant's risky dance with the Dragon
Upcoming K-Dramas in September 2025: From My Youth to Confidence Queen, 7 must-watch shows on OTT platforms
Upcoming K-Dramas in September 2025: From My Youth to Confidence Queen, 7 must-w
Bigg Boss 19: You won't believe how many sarees Tanya Mittal carried for Salman Khan's show, she says 'I'm not leaving my luxuries behind'
Bigg Boss 19: You won't believe how many sarees Tanya Mittal carried for show
Dhanashree Verma reveals her mother’s timeless hair care tips: ‘Mummy Bolti Thi…'
Dhanashree Verma reveals her mother’s timeless hair care tips: ‘Mummy Bolti Thi…
Who is Jatinder Singh? Punjab-born player who will lead Oman in Asia Cup 2025
Who is Jatinder Singh? Punjab-born player who will lead Oman in Asia Cup 2025
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE