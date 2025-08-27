CBSE announces reforms in LOC submission for Class 10,12, introduces two key changes; check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced new reforms regarding the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the current 2025-26 academic session covering classes 10 and 12. Two key changes have been introduced pertaining to APAAR ID and two-exam policy.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced new reforms regarding the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the current 2025-26 academic session covering classes 10 and 12. The new guidelines have been set for schools and students to prepare for the board exams and manage a framework under to enhance education levels.

What is LOC?

CBSE has introduced a mandatory process for schools to register eligible students for the board examinations. According to the new process, those students whose names are registered will only be allowed to appear for the board exams. The registration takes place online on the LOC portal. The LOC has become an essential element in the overall board exams management, which has become an integrated process as it includes many processes of accountability and technological integration aimed at ensuring accuracy, transparency, and inclusivity.

LOC: What are the important dates, fees for submission?

Schools need to start the online submission of the LOC in September 2025, and the last date to submit, not including the late fee, is October 2025. The registration process for private candidates will start in October 2025.

Examination fees under LOC- 2025-26 session are given below:

-Rs. 1,500 per candidate for up to five subjects

-For additional subjects: Rs 300 per subject.

-Practical Exam Fee: Rs. 150 per subject.

For the late fee, candidates need to give an extra Rs. 2,000 (per candidate) if they cross the deadline.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exams 2026: Apaar ID made mandatory for classes 9–12, here’s why it matters

What are the other new policies by CBSE for board exams?

CBSE has also introduced a two-board examination policy for Class 10, in a move to transform the board exams. This new policy will start with the 2025-26 academic year. The first board exam will take place in mid-February 2026, and the second, which is an optional exam, is meant for improvement and will take place in May. Students can choose to take both exams to improve their overall marks. For the first exam, all students are required to be registered for the LOC.

Another change is the compulsory linking of the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID with the LOC. Schools are allowed to register students for the LOC who have an APAAR ID, not inclusive of schools outside of India.