CBSE announces psychological counselling for exam preparation from this date; check details

Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

‘If it is not going well, there could be…’: S Somanath on ISRO’s plans for 2024

Devara first look: Jr NTR sails across the sea in intriguing poster, announces teaser date, fans say 'his eyes are...'

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

HomeEducation

Education

CBSE announces psychological counselling for exam preparation from this date; check details

The exam schedule for practical and theory papers has already been announced from 1st January 2024 and 15th February 2024, respectively.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 07:41 PM IST

article-main
File photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced the provision of psychological counselling facilities starting January 1, 2024 for students and parents. This initiative is strategically aligned with the already announced exam schedule for practical and theory papers, which commences on January 1 and February 15, 2024, respectively.

"The CBSE will provide psychological counselling facility to students and parents from 1 January, 2024. The exam schedule for practical and theory papers has already been announced from 1st January, 2024 and 15th February, 2024 respectively. The psychological counselling has been aligned accordingly for students' facilitation," as per a press note from the Central Board of Secondary Education.

As per the press note, counselling facilities in 2024 are as follows: "IVRS: Free of cost IVRS facility will be made available 24x7 for students and parents on Board's toll free number 1800-11-8004. Through this, information and suggestions about stress-free preparation for examinations, time and stress management, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), important contact details of CBSE offices, can be accessed in Hindi and English," the note stated.

Podcasts: Bilingual podcasts on the same subjects can also be listened to on the CBSE official website, www.cbse.gov.in"Tele-counselling: Tele-counselling is a voluntary and free of cost service, which will be available from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm from Monday to Saturday. This year, a total of 65 Principals, trained counsellors, and special educators from CBSE affiliated government and private schools and psychologists are providing this facility. Out of these, 52 are from India, while 13 counsellors are from Kuwait, Nepal, Japan, Doha-Qatar, Oman (Muscat) and United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras-al-Khaimah)," the press note stated.

READ | New rules from January 1, 2024: 6 crucial financial changes to keep in mind

Since 1998, the Board has been continuously providing psychological counselling in two phases, before the examination and after the result, with the objective to keep the students of Class X and XII of CBSE affiliated schools stress free during the examinations.

"CBSE is probably the only Board in the country which has been providing psychological counselling to the students and parents on such a wide scale continuously for 26 years in innovative ways. Be it toll free tele-counselling or suggestions and information through IVRS. Over the years, the Board has shared many important messages on social media and has also used YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms to actively engage with the students," as per the press note.

Audio-Visual content on Youth Experiences, Aggression, Depression, Internet Addiction Disorder, Examination Stress, Multimedia content on various topics such as Specific Learning Disabilities, Substance Use Disorders and Life Skills to deal with them can also be viewed and listened to.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

New rules from January 1, 2024: 6 crucial financial changes to keep in mind

'Whole world is waiting for Jan 22's historic moment,’ says PM Modi during Ayodhya visit

Watch: Team India's intensive training for 2nd Test showdown against South Africa

After Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara's post amid India's Centurion Test defeat goes viral

Who is Arvind Panagariya, ex-NITI Aayog VC, appointed chairman of 16th Finance Commission?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE