CBSE Admit Card 2025: Schools can now download the hall tickets for their students from the Pariksha Sangam portal, the official CBSE website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the CBSE classes 10, and 12 board exam 2025. The link to download the CBSE board exam 2025 is available on the official website at cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. The admit card can be downloaded by using the school login credentials such as ID and password.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 final exams will begin on February 15, 2025. Class 10 exams will be concluded on March 18, while Class 12 exams will end on April 4. All exams will be conducted in single shifts, starting at 10:30 am.

Around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools across India and abroad are eligible to appear for these crucial examinations.

Steps for schools to download CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2025