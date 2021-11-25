CBSE Admissions 2022: BIG announcement for students from other boards

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made a major announcement regarding the admissions of students who had been pursuing education from boards of foreign countries. All international students joining CBSE-affiliated schools must take note of this announcement.

In its latest announcement, CBSE has said that international students studying under foreign boards no longer need to seek prior approval from CBSE to take admission in the schools that are affiliated with the national board.

As quoted by ANI, CBSE said in its statement, “Many students studying abroad in foreign Boards are joining schools affiliated with CBSE…CBSE has decided that now onward, no prior approval is required by the students from the Board to seek admission in the schools affiliated to the CBSE.”

This step has been taken by CBSE to help all the students who are now seeking admissions into CBSE-affiliated schools as they, along with their families, have moved back to India from a foreign country in view of the situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students who used to shift from foreign boards to CBSE had to go through an elaborate and tiring process to get their admission approved by the board before applying to the schools. Through this new rule, CBSE has decided to provide some relief to families moving from other countries to India.

In its official statement, CBSE further added that a list of equivalency of Classes 10 and 12 of foreign educational Boards with similar classes of CBSE is available on its website, and applicants can check this list while seeking admissions in a CBSE affiliated school.

As per the notice, the prior rule established by CBSE for such students has been withdrawn and they no longer need to take approval from the board while applying for admissions in affiliated schools. The shift from a foreign board to CBSE has now been made significantly easier through this new rule.