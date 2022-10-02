CBSE 2023 registration extended for Class 9th, 11th data till October 15 on cbse.gov.in

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) submission of registration data for Class 9th and 11th students has been extended. Students can register for CBSE 2023 Class 9th and 11th till October 15 on the official website--cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Registrations late fees for classes 9, 11 students will be charged from October 16 to October 30, 2022. The CBSE registration process began on 1 July-30 September but now has been extended till 16 October.

The training and sports fees is Rs 10000 for India and abroad students. Registration fee is Rs 300 (without late fee) for class 9, 11 Indian students and Rs 500 for Class 9 and Rs 600 for Class 11 abroad students. With late fees, Indian students will have to pay Rs 2300 and abroad students will have to pay Rs 2500 for class 9 and Rs 2600 for class 11.

The registration can be done through CBSE's Pariksha Sangam link given on the website. Candidates names which have been submitted through the online process of submission of registration will be allowed to appear for Class 10 and Class 12 board examination in session 2023-24.