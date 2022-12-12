CBSE 2023: BIG update on Class 10, Class 12 board exams format that students need to know

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 will be conducted from February 15, 2023 onwards. While the board hasn’t yet announced the complete exam schedule, a big update on the format of the examination has been revealed.

In the CBSE board exams in 2023, both class 10 and class 12 students will be given a question paper which has a major chunk of questions that are “competency-based”. At least 30 percent of the questions in Class 12 exams and at least 40 percent in Class 12 exam papers will be “competency-based” questions, the Ministry of Education has said.

Shedding further light on these questions, Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi told Lok Sabha that these questions will consist of multiple formats including objective type question, assertion and reasoning, case-based and constructing response type.

"In pursuance of NEP-2020, CBSE has been introducing competency-based questions in the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations to reform the pattern of examinations. These questions comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case based format," the Minister was quoted as saying.

"In the academic session 2022-23, approximately 40 per cent questions in Class 10 board examinations and approximately 30 percent questions in Class 12 are competency based," she confirmed.

CBSE has also advised schools affiliated to it with the recommendations of National Education Policy 2020 regarding the pattern of education should be followed. These include prominent ones like:

Competency based learning

Adoption of learning outcomes

Use of experiential and joyful learning pedagogies like art integrated education, sports integrated learning, storytelling etc

Emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy

Induction of qualified counsellors at secondary and senior secondary level

Meanwhile on the exam dates front, the CBSE released an official board exams notice which revealed that the Class 10 and 12 practical exams will begin from January 1, 2023.

