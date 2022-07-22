CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: From how to check to past year result trends

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 at the end of July. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE 10th exam 2022 will be able to check their results from the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website -- cbse.gov.in. Click on the 'CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022' link. Enter the log-in details like roll number and date of birth. Submit it and the CBSE result 2022 will be displayed. Check and download it for future use.

Candidates can also check their CBSE 10th result from the UMANG app, DigiLocker, and pariksha Sangam apart from the official website. Candidates can also check their CBSE result 2022 from the SMS service too. This is the first time that CSBE has conducted the CSBE Board exam in two sessions. Hence, this year it is difficult to predict the result this year.

CBSE 10th Result: Previous years' pass percentage

2021- 99.04 per cent

2020- 91.46 per cent

2019- 91.10 per cent

2018- 86.7 per cent

2017- 93.12 per cent

Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 date SOON: Know how to check CBSE Term 2 result via SMS