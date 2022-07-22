Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: From how to check to past year result trends

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 will be out soon. Let's look at past years' trends.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 06:19 AM IST

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: From how to check to past year result trends
CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 at the end of July. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE 10th exam 2022 will be able to check their results from the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. 

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: How to check 

  1. Go to the official website -- cbse.gov.in.
  2. Click on the 'CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022' link.
  3. Enter the log-in details like roll number and date of birth.
  4. Submit it and the CBSE result 2022 will be displayed.
  5. Check and download it for future use.

Candidates can also check their CBSE 10th result from the UMANG app, DigiLocker, and pariksha Sangam apart from the official website. Candidates can also check their CBSE result 2022 from the SMS service too.  This is the first time that CSBE has conducted the CSBE Board exam in two sessions. Hence, this year it is difficult to predict the result this year. 

CBSE 10th Result: Previous years' pass percentage

  • 2021- 99.04 per cent
  • 2020- 91.46 per cent
  • 2019- 91.10 per cent
  • 2018- 86.7 per cent
  • 2017- 93.12 per cent

Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 date SOON: Know how to check CBSE Term 2 result via SMS

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Arvind Goyal, Moradabad man who donated his wealth worth Rs 600 crore to UP government
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.