CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022 to be out today at cbse.nic.in by 2 pm: See how to check 10th board result

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has declared the class 12 term 2 result 2022 today. Following this, reports suggest that the CBSE Class 10 term 2 result 2022 will also be out today by 2 pm.
The CSBE 10 Result 2022 term 2 can be checked from the official website -- cbse.nic.in, results.cbse.gov.in.
The marks CBSE Class 10 term 1 result 2022 were calculated on 30:70 weightage criteria where 30 per cent of marks from Term 1 and 70 per cent of CBSE Class 10 term 2 result have been calculated.
CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022: How to check
