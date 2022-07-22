Search icon
CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022 to be out today at cbse.nic.in by 2 pm: See how to check 10th board result

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022 is expected to be out today by 2 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has declared the class 12 term 2 result 2022 today. Following this, reports suggest that the CBSE Class 10 term 2 result 2022 will also be out today by 2 pm. 

The CSBE 10 Result 2022 term 2 can be checked from the official website -- cbse.nic.in, results.cbse.gov.in.

The marks CBSE Class 10 term 1 result 2022 were calculated on 30:70 weightage criteria where 30 per cent of marks from Term 1 and 70 per cent of CBSE Class 10 term 2 result have been calculated.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit official website - cbse.gov.in.
  • Go to the link that says, "CBSE Class 10 Result 2022"
  • Enter the required credentials and submit it.
  • The CBSE 10th result will appear on the screen.
  • Check the score card and take a print for further reference.

