CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022 to be out today at cbse.nic.in by 2 pm: See how to check 10th board result

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has declared the class 12 term 2 result 2022 today. Following this, reports suggest that the CBSE Class 10 term 2 result 2022 will also be out today by 2 pm.

The CSBE 10 Result 2022 term 2 can be checked from the official website -- cbse.nic.in, results.cbse.gov.in.

The marks CBSE Class 10 term 1 result 2022 were calculated on 30:70 weightage criteria where 30 per cent of marks from Term 1 and 70 per cent of CBSE Class 10 term 2 result have been calculated.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022: How to check

Visit official website - cbse.gov.in.

Go to the link that says, "CBSE Class 10 Result 2022"

Enter the required credentials and submit it.

The CBSE 10th result will appear on the screen.

Check the score card and take a print for further reference.

