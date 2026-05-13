CBSE 12th Toppers List 2026: Check Science, Commerce and Arts toppers, their marks and pass percentage

CBSE 12th Science, Commerce and Arts Toppers 2026: The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 has been announced on cbse.gov.in. To reduce pressure on students, the board avoids releasing official toppers lists. However, information on stream-wise top scorers and merit certificate recipients will be updated.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 Board Exam 2026 results today, May 13, 2026. The board held exams for more than 18 lakh students between February 17 and April 10, 2026, and has now enabled result links on its official websites.

In line with its long-standing policy to support mental health and prevent "unhealthy competition," CBSE will not publish a conventional first, second, and third rank toppers list at national or regional levels.

However, the board acknowledges academic excellence by awarding Merit Certificates to the top 0.1 per cent of students in every subject. These certificates can be accessed through DigiLocker. Without an official list, high-scoring details across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams are usually gathered from school reports and student feedback.

To pass, students need at least 33% separately in both theory and practical components.

Over 18 lakh students appeared for the exams, with girls performing better than boys by 6.73 percentage points. Trivandrum recorded the highest regional pass rate at 95.62 percent, and Prayagraj had the lowest at 72.43 per cent. Since CBSE discontinued merit lists in 2020, students who achieve 100 percent marks in the board exam can be regarded as toppers.

How to download CBSE 12th merit certificate?

While the marksheet available at cbseresults.nic.in is provisional, the official merit recognition is handled digitally. Once the board identifies the top 0.1% scorers in each subject, students can follow these steps:

Step 1: Log in to your DigiLocker account using your Aadhaar or mobile number.

Step 2: Search for "Central Board of Secondary Education."

Step 3: Select "Merit Certificate - Class XII."

Step 4: Enter your Year (2026) and Roll Number to download the documents

Meanwhile, the board saw a drop in the overall Class 12 pass percentage for 2026 compared to last year.

According to official data released by the board, the overall pass percentage for full subjects stands at 85.20% in 2026, down by 3.19 percentage points from 88.39% recorded in 2025.