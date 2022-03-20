CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2022: Students may raise grievances upto THIS date - Latest updates here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022 term 1 results on March 19, 2022. Though the scores are not available on the official website of CBSE right now, it is expected that they will be made available on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in soon. Candidates will be able to check their scores by entering their roll numbers and dates of birth.

CBSE Class 12 term I exams were held from December 1 to December 22, 2021.

The result of CBSE Term 1 result 2022 for Class 10 was declared on March 11, 2022. The board has sent CBSE Class 10 marksheets to the schools.

After CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 declaration, the CBSE opened the grievance redressal window for the students and allowed students to send their disputes to their school and schools can all the dispute to CBSE.

The online dispute redressal mechanism facility is open till March 31.

“Being Term – I only, no Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate is being issued now. Only one Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate will be issued after the Term-II examination to have parity with the previous results. This will comprise of total marks of both the Terms as per weightage decided of Term-I and Term-II examinations,” the CBSE said.

CBSE had mentioned earlier that the CBSE Class 12 result will be released only after Term 2 examinations wherein the students will be put under the essential repeat/compartment/ pass category.

CBSE Class 12 Term 1 results 2022: Steps to check scores online

- Visit the cbse.gov.in, the CBSE's official website.

- On the home page, go to the CBSE results link

- Click Submit after entering your login information.

- On the screen, you'll see your final result.

- Check and save the page to your computer.

- Download and take a printout for future reference.