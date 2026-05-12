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Will CBSE Class 12 Result be out today? Know how to check scorecard via DigiLocker, Umang app

CBSE Board 12th Result 2026 Date & Time: The Class 12 students who appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can check their scores on the official CBSE portal using their roll number and date of birth.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 12, 2026, 11:32 AM IST

Will CBSE Class 12 Result be out today? Know how to check scorecard via DigiLocker, Umang app
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CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2026: The Class 12 students who appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can expect their scorecards on the official CBSE portal anytime soon, possibly today, May 12, 2026.  Although the board has not officially confirmed the result date, UMANG and DigiLocker recently hinted that the "CBSE Board Class 12 Results" are coming soon. Over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations for 2026, which were conducted from February 17 to April 10. Following this, the board began the evaluation and result compilation process. 

Over the last three years, CBSE has declared the results on May 12 or May 13.

Where To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Official websites:

  • cbse.gov.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in

Additionally, the results will also be available through DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS services, and the IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System).

Steps To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026

 

  • Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in
  • Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link
  • Enter the required details such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID
  • Submit the details to view the result
  • Download or print the scorecard for future reference

Steps To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Open DigiLocker
Log in or sign up using your mobile number linked to Aadhaar.
Search for CBSE Results: On the homepage, tap Education > Central Board of Secondary Education > Class XII Marksheet 2026. Enter details: Input your Roll Number and Date of Birth
 Verify & Download: Once your marksheet appears, tap Download or Save to Locker.

Steps To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026 via Umang App

  • Install & open UMANG
  • Log in with your mobile number and OTP.
  • Search for CBSE: On the home screen, use the search bar and type CBSE. Select CBSE Board Results from the options.
  • Choose Class 12 result: Tap Class XII Result 2026.
  • Enter details: Input your Roll Number and Date of Birth as given on your admit card.
  • View & save: Your result will display on screen. Tap Download or Save to keep a copy. 

 

 

 

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