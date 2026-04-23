CBSE 12th Result 2026 Date: Board results to be out soon! Expected date, timing, how to check, key details

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EDUCATION
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 soon. Students can check their Class 12 Board results on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the CBSE Class 12th Result 2026 soon. Students can check their Class 12 Board results on the official website of CBSE results at results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE conducted the Class 12 examination from February 17 to April 10, 2026.
This time, CBSE will not hold any press conference for the announcement of the Class 12 results. The Board will share key details like pass percentage, gender-wise details, state-wise performance, and other information will share on the website.
There are numerous official links/websites on which students can check board results 2026- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in. Additionally, the CBSE 12th results can be checked on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: Students can check the CBSE 12th results on the official websites using the following details-