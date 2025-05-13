CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 DECLARED: This year's pass percentage for the Class 12th board exam is 88.39 percent, an increase of 0.41 percentage points compared to last year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the Class 12th results. Students can soon check their results on cbse.gov.in. This year's pass percentage for the Class 12th board exam is 88.39 percent, an increase of 0.41 percentage points compared to last year. Overall, 308105 students from the board's Delhi region registered for the Class 12 board exam, of whom 306733 appeared and 291962 passed. The pass percentage is 95.18 per cent. Students can check their results on the official websites, including cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and the UMANG app.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2025 DECLARED: Direct link

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in



CBSE Class 12 Results 2025: How To download result online

Visit CBSE's official results portal, results.cbse.nic.in

Select the link for 'CBSE 10th Result 2025' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2025'

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.

Submit the details, your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result, and take a printout for future use



CBSE 12th Results 2025: Steps to download scorecard