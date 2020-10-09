CBSE 12th compartment result 2020 to be declared on Oct 10, here's how to check

CBSE 12th Compartmental Results 2020 Tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will publish CBSE 12th Compartmental Results 2020 for all students tomorrow i.e., on 10 October 2020. Like the March 2020 examination, the compartmental examination results will also be published online and will be made available on the examination portal cbseresults.nic.in. Once declared, the candidates will be able to check their CBSE Class 12 Compartmental Exam 2020 individual results online through the direct link given below.

CBSE first gave the result date information to the Supreme Court

Earlier, during the hearing of a petition filed by the students about their failure to get admission in colleges and universities due to delay in declaring compartment exam results; The CBSE Board has informed the Supreme Court that it will announce the CBSE 12th Compartmental Results 2020 by 10 October 2020. Subsequently, the apex court had asked the UGC and CBSE board to coordinate their efforts to clear the exam.

How to check CBSE 12th compartment result 2020 online?To make the availability of CBSE Board Compartmental Examination Results 2020 easy for students, the examination authority will publish the results online on its result portal. Students who are not familiar with the process of checking online results or who want to avoid falling due to any problem or technical glitch are advised to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official result portal of CBSE i.e., cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for compartmental result of CBSE 12th class.

Step 4: You will be sent to a new page with input fields

Step 5: Provide the required information asked on the website.

Step 6: Verify and submit these details on the portal.

Step 7: Your CBSE compartmental exam result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the PDF scorecard or take a printout for future reference.