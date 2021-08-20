CBSE 12th blueprint for term 1 to score 40/40 in maths

Are you going to appear for the 12th board this year? Are you searching for ways to familiarise yourself with the latest exam pattern and syllabus? Where to find reliable study material? Well, this article will answer many of your questions. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced several changes in the learning and assessment styles at all levels of education. 12th boards being one of the most crucial exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken some steps to ease the pressure on students- the syllabus has been rationalized and broken up into two terms. Term 1 exam will be a 40-marks paper and will have only MCQs. The syllabus covered in Term 1 will not be included in Term 2.

Unit-wise weightage for CBSE 12th Maths Term 1 papers. The Maths’s paper will have 4 units, whose marks are mentioned in the brackets- Relations and Functions (8), Algebra (10), Calculus (17) and Linear Programming (5).

1. Daily time schedule to score more

A consistent schedule will increase the chances of reaching your target. Touch upon multiple subjects in a day, so you have variety and don’t get bored. A couple of hours for lengthier subjects and an hour for things that you can finish quickly will do the trick. Set weekly targets. Keep the last three weeks before the exam empty for revision. Don’t make a very strict timetable; you should be able to follow it every day. Keep time for recreational activities.

2. Master MCQs with a Question Bank

You need to practice as many MCQs as you can for your 12th board Term 1 exam. Use a chapter-wise CBSE MCQs Question Bank based on the new term-wise syllabus. It is a great way to get well-versed with all types of MCQs- Assertion-reasoning based MCQs, case-based MCQs, and stand-alone MCQs. Question banks with Mnemonics, Mind Maps, and Revision Notes will give a major boost to your preparation. You can also access concept videos for Maths and Science anytime by scanning QR codes given in some books.

3. Be thorough with your NCERT textbook.

This book will be the basis of your preparation. Things will get a lot easier if you are thorough with your textbook. Go over what is taught in class, clear doubts as soon as possible, and keep your NCERT handy even while studying through other resources. The detailed explanations will help with an in-depth understanding of concepts. You can anticipate what will be asked in the final paper if you have digested the NCERT book.

4. Solve sample papers

Test yourself with sample papers. For exam-targeted preparation, you can use CBSE Sample Question Papers. Solving more and more sample papers will improve your speed. These papers are also a great tool to clarify doubts and polish concepts with features like grammar charts and answering tips.

Using quality study material and studying with consistency and discipline will ensure that you achieve the desired results. Stay Tuned For Sample Papers Release. Best of luck!

