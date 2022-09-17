CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: Registrations to begin TODAY for private candidates at cbse.gov.in

File photo

CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to begin the registration process for private students of CBSE, 12th today, September 17, 2022. CBSE is expected to activate the registration link soon on cbse.gov.in.

Students can register for the Class 10 or Class 12 exam through the official website on cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023: Important Dates

Registration begins: September 17

Last date to apply: September 30

Last date to apply (with late fee): October 7

CBSE Board Exams 2023: direct links

Class X Examination - 2023 for Private Students

Class XII Examination - 2023 for Private Students

As per CBSE official notification, the list of candidates who can apply and submit forms for Class 10 and 12 private exam 2023: