CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: Registrations to begin TODAY for private candidates at cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th,12th Board Exams 2023: Students can register for the Class 10 or Class 12 exam through the official website on cbse.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 09:04 AM IST

CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to begin the registration process for private students of CBSE, 12th today, September 17, 2022. CBSE is expected to activate the registration link soon on cbse.gov.in. 

Students can register for the Class 10 or Class 12 exam through the official website on cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023: Important Dates

Registration begins: September 17 
Last date to apply: September 30 
Last date to apply (with late fee): October 7 

CBSE Board Exams 2023: direct links 

Class X Examination - 2023 for Private Students

Class XII Examination - 2023 for Private Students

As per CBSE official notification, the list of candidates who can apply and submit forms for Class 10 and 12 private exam 2023:

  • Students (Session 2021-2022) who have been declared 'Essential Repeat' in the CBSE 10th and 12th board exam results.
  • Students  (Session 2021-2022) who have been placed in the 'Compartment Category' in the CBSE 10th and 12th board exam results (main and first chance).
  • Students  (Session 2021-2022) who have been declared 'Fail or Essential Repeat' in the CBSE 10, 12 board exams held in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021.
  • Students who passed CBSE 10th and 12th class board exams 2022 but want to improve their performance in one, two, or more subjects.
  • Students who passed CBSE 10th and 12th class board exams 2022 who wish to appear in an additional subject
