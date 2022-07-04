Search icon
CBSE 10th term 2 result 2022 TODAY at cbse.gov.in: Check last five-years pass percentage trends

In the next few hours, the Central Board of Secondary Education will announce the 10th term 2 result result.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 06:02 AM IST

CBSE 10th Result 2022 (Photo: PTI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set reveal the CBSE Board Class 10 term 2 results today, (July 4). Students may get their CBSE mark sheet on the official website cbse.nic.in after it is released. By entering their roll number and date of birth, students may check their CBSE Board result.

Class 12 term 2 results are expected on July 14, 2022. However, the CBSE Class 12 board results 2022 are yet to be released by the board.

Hundreds of thousands of students are waiting for the results of their CBSE Board examinations with bated breath. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted term 2 board examinations for classes 10 from April 26 to May 24.

CBSE class 10 result 2022: Pass percentage trends over the last five years

Year

Pass Percentage

2021

99.04%

2020

91.46%

2019

91.10%

2018

86.7%

2017

93.12%

