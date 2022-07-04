CBSE 10th term 2 result 2022 TODAY at cbse.gov.in: Check last five-years pass percentage trends

CBSE 10th Result 2022 (Photo: PTI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set reveal the CBSE Board Class 10 term 2 results today, (July 4). Students may get their CBSE mark sheet on the official website cbse.nic.in after it is released. By entering their roll number and date of birth, students may check their CBSE Board result.

Class 12 term 2 results are expected on July 14, 2022. However, the CBSE Class 12 board results 2022 are yet to be released by the board.

Hundreds of thousands of students are waiting for the results of their CBSE Board examinations with bated breath. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted term 2 board examinations for classes 10 from April 26 to May 24.

CBSE class 10 result 2022: Pass percentage trends over the last five years