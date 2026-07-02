CBSE 10th Second Board Scorecard 2026: CBSE to announce results today? Step-by-step guide to check marksheet on DigiLocker, UMANG app

EDUCATION
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is expected soon. Students can check their scorecard online via DigiLocker and UMANG.
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon. However, the official date and time have not been confirmed yet. Students who appeared in the Phase 2 exams will be able to check their results online once released.
Under the board's two-exam format, the CBSE Class 10 second board exams took place from May 15 to May 21, 2026. If students are unhappy with their initial exam results, this system offers them another opportunity to raise their grades. Results will be accessible on official websites such as cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, as well as on the UMANG app and DigiLocker.
Here you can follow the step-by-step process:
Also read: Re-NEET UG Result 2026: NTA likely to announce scorecard on July 20, says academic session to begin on time: Reports
Here you can follow the step-by-step process:
By inputting their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth and CAPTCHA code, students can also view their results on the official CBSE website. You can print the scorecard or download it for later use. Digital marksheets, passing certificates and migration certificates would be accessible on DigiLocker, according to CBSE confirmation. These can be used to get into Class 11. Since the results could be revealed at any time, students are urged to continue frequently visiting the official websites.
The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026's first part took place in February and March of that year, and the results were declared in May 2026. Around 20 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board examinations. The board introduced the two-exam system to reduce exam pressure and give students a second opportunity to improve their scores if they were not satisfied with the first attempt.