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CBSE 10th Second Board Scorecard 2026: CBSE to announce results today? Step-by-step guide to check marksheet on DigiLocker, UMANG app

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is expected soon. Students can check their scorecard online via DigiLocker and UMANG.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 01:24 PM IST

CBSE 10th Second Board Scorecard 2026: CBSE to announce results today? Step-by-step guide to check marksheet on DigiLocker, UMANG app
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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026 is expected to be announced soon. However, the official date and time have not been confirmed yet. Students who appeared in the Phase 2 exams will be able to check their results online once released.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Update and How to Check

Under the board's two-exam format, the CBSE Class 10 second board exams took place from May 15 to May 21, 2026. If students are unhappy with their initial exam results, this system offers them another opportunity to raise their grades. Results will be accessible on official websites such as cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, as well as on the UMANG app and DigiLocker.

How to check the result via DigiLocker

Here you can follow the step-by-step process:

  • The first step is to open digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app.
  • Sign in using your registered mobile number.
  • If you are using it for the first time, choose 'Forgot Security PIN' and enter your mobile number along with your date of birth.
  • Verify the login by entering the OTP sent to your mobile.
  • After logging in, open the 'Issued Documents' section.
  • Download your Class 10 marksheet and other certificates.

Also read: Re-NEET UG Result 2026: NTA likely to announce scorecard on July 20, says academic session to begin on time: Reports

How to check the result via the UMANG app

Here you can follow the step-by-step process:

  • Start by downloading and opening the UMANG app on your mobile.
  • Create an account or log in using your mobile number.
  • Use the search option to find 'CBSE Services'.
  • Tap on 'Class 10th Phase II Result'.
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth correctly.
  • Press submit to view your result on the screen.

By inputting their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth and CAPTCHA code, students can also view their results on the official CBSE website. You can print the scorecard or download it for later use. Digital marksheets, passing certificates and migration certificates would be accessible on DigiLocker, according to CBSE confirmation. These can be used to get into Class 11. Since the results could be revealed at any time, students are urged to continue frequently visiting the official websites.

Key facts of CBSE Class 10 board exams

The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026's first part took place in February and March of that year, and the results were declared in May 2026. Around 20 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board examinations. The board introduced the two-exam system to reduce exam pressure and give students a second opportunity to improve their scores if they were not satisfied with the first attempt.

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