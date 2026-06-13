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CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Will CBSE release session 2 scorecards today? Know steps to check scores on DigiLocker, UMANG

CBSE is expected to declare Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 in June 2026 for 6.8 lakh students who appeared from May 15-21. When will be results announced, how to check scores?

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 04:34 PM IST

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Will CBSE release session 2 scorecards today? Know steps to check scores on DigiLocker, UMANG
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The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 second board exam soon. Over 6.8 lakh students, who appeared for the exams, can check it on the CBSE official website,cbse.nic.in, along with alternate sites such as DigiLocker and more. 

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026:  When will results be out?

According to an official notification, the results for the second board examination will be declared in June 2026.

Several media reports indicate the CBSE second exam results can be announced anytime; however, the board has yet to officially confirm the result release date. 

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examinations 2026 were conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, under the revised dual-exam framework. As part of the phase 2 schedule, the students appeared for different subjects during this period. 

The CBSE board has implemented the two-board exam policy, as per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, from this year. 

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: How to download marksheet on cbse.nic.in

Class 10 students can get their Session 2 marksheet in few steps:

  • Go to cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in 
  • Click on CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link 
  • Enter roll number, school code, DOB, and admit card ID 
  • Hit Submit, the Marksheet will appear
  • Download PDF & take a printout

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to check scores on DigiLocker

Students can download their CBSE Class 10 Session 2 marksheet 2026 from DigiLocker in 6 steps:

  • Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app
  • Log in with registered mobile number/OTP, or sign up
  • if newTap 'Pull Partner Documents' or 'Digital Documents'
  • Search and select 'CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Marksheet 2026'
  • Enter roll number, school code, admit card ID as asked
  • View and download the digital marksheet as PDF for future use

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to check scores on Umang

Students can view their Session 2 marksheet on the Umang App by using the following steps.

  • Open Umang App
  • Log in with mobile number/MPIN, or register if new
  • Search CBSE in the services/search bar.
  • Tap CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026
  • Enter roll number, school code, DOB, admit card ID
  • Press Submit and the digital marksheet will appear on screen
  • Download PDF or take a screenshot for records
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