CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026: Will CBSE release session 2 scorecards today? Know steps to check scores on DigiLocker, UMANG

EDUCATION
CBSE is expected to declare Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 in June 2026 for 6.8 lakh students who appeared from May 15-21. When will be results announced, how to check scores?
The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 second board exam soon. Over 6.8 lakh students, who appeared for the exams, can check it on the CBSE official website,cbse.nic.in, along with alternate sites such as DigiLocker and more.
According to an official notification, the results for the second board examination will be declared in June 2026.
Several media reports indicate the CBSE second exam results can be announced anytime; however, the board has yet to officially confirm the result release date.
The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examinations 2026 were conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, under the revised dual-exam framework. As part of the phase 2 schedule, the students appeared for different subjects during this period.
The CBSE board has implemented the two-board exam policy, as per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, from this year.
Class 10 students can get their Session 2 marksheet in few steps:
Students can download their CBSE Class 10 Session 2 marksheet 2026 from DigiLocker in 6 steps:
Students can view their Session 2 marksheet on the Umang App by using the following steps.