The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the Class 12th results. Students can soon check their results on cbse.gov.in. This year's pass percentage for the Class 12th board exam is 88.39 percent, an increase of 0.41 percentage points compared to last year.

CBSE will also declare the result of Class 10 for the academic year 2025 today (May 13) at 1 pm. Once declared, students can check their results on the official websites, including cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and the UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2025: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in



CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How To Check

Visit CBSE's official results portal, results.cbse.nic.in

Select the link for 'CBSE 10th Result 2025' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2025'

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the security code shown on the screen.

Submit the details, your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result, and take a printout for future use



CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025: Steps to download scorecard

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the CBSE Class 10, 12 result link

Enter the login credentials- application number, date of birth.

CBSE Class 10, 12 scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CBSE marksheet 2025 PDF for Class 10, 12 and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE Class 10 & 12 Results 2025: How To Check CBSE Results 2025 On DigiLocker