EDUCATION

CBSE 10th Result 2025 DECLARED, 93.66 % students pass, check direct link to download marksheet

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025 DECLARED: Students can check their results on the official websites, including cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and the UMANG app.