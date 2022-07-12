CBSE 10th result 2022 term 2 update: Know expected date and time, how to check scores on cbse.gov.in

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the CBSE Class 10th results 2022 term 2, with lakhs of students waiting anxiously for their scores. Once released, students will be able to check their CBSE results on the official website of the board.

Students will be able to check their results on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in, once the Class 10th result link is made active. Students will have to enter their CBSE roll number and date of birth to access the scores.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

As per the most recent update, the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results 2022 for term 2 exams will be released by the end of July, most likely in the last week. It must be noted that no official date and time for the CBSE results 2022 have been confirmed yet.

Students will be able to download the Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets from the official websites of the Board - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. Students will also be able to check their results on digilocker.gov.in or the DigiLocker app and UMANG app.

CBSE 10th results 2022 term 2: Know how to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link CBSE class 10th results 2022 term 2.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Step 4: On the page, enter your CBSE roll number, date of birth and other required credentials.

Step 5: Your CBSE 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

