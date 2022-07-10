CBSE Board Result 2022 expected soon: All the different ways to check result

Nearly 35 lakh students are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE and the board is expected to declare the classes 10, 12 results soon. As per reports, CBSE class 10, 12 Results 2022 are likely to be declared by end of July.
The CBSE officials are yet to declare the confirmed dates for CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2. Once released, candidates will be able to check the CBSE 10, 12 Result 2022 at the official website-- cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Websites to check
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: How to check via mobile app
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: How to check via SMS
Read: CBSE Board Result 2022 date SOON at cbse.gov.in, check evaluation process, passing criteria