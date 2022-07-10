CBSE Board Result 2022 expected soon: All the different ways to check result

CBSE Board Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Nearly 35 lakh students are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE and the board is expected to declare the classes 10, 12 results soon. As per reports, CBSE class 10, 12 Results 2022 are likely to be declared by end of July.

The CBSE officials are yet to declare the confirmed dates for CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2. Once released, candidates will be able to check the CBSE 10, 12 Result 2022 at the official website-- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Websites to check

cbse.gov.in

results.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 result link

Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number

Class 10, 12 results 2022 will appear on the screen

Download 10th, 12th results, and take a printout for further reference.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: How to check via mobile app

UMANG App

DigiLocker app

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: How to check via SMS

Open the ‘Message’ app on your phone.

Type the message — cbse10/cbse12 roll number.

Send the text to 7738299899.

You will receive your Class 10, 12 Term 2 results through SMS.

Read: CBSE Board Result 2022 date SOON at cbse.gov.in, check evaluation process, passing criteria