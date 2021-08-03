CBSE 10th Result 2021 to be declared today: How to check/ download result via Umang App

CBSE Class 10 students across India are awaiting the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare CBSE Class 10 Exam 2021 results with bated breath. The wait is now over as CBSE is set to declare the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 results 2021 at 12 noon today.

The Class 10 Board exam result comes 4 days after CBSE declared the Class 12 Board exam results on July 30.

The Class 10 results can be checked by students via multiple options. They can log in on CBSE's official website - cbseresults.nic.in, Digilocker or the Umang app. Students and parents can also check results via SMS, IVRS service or by calling a landline number.

What is the Umang app?

The Umang app is developed by the government of India under the Digital India initiative. Umang is a single platform for all citizens to access e-services, ranging from central, state and local government bodies, anywhere across India.

CBSE Class 12 results were declared on the Umang app and viewed by thousands of students and parents. Class 10 results will also be made available on the app by CBSE. With expected high load of traffic on the primary mediums to check results i.e., the CBSE website and Digilocker, the Umang app might come in handy.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result via Umang app?

Step 1: Download the Umang app from the Google Play Store of Apple App Store in your respective mobile phone

Step 2: Log in to the Umang app via an MPIN or OTP. If not logged in before, click on New User and complete the mobile registration.

Step 3: Select CBSE from the options of e-Govt services available

Step 4: Enter your CBSE Class Board exam credentials

Step 5: Check the result, save/ download/ print.