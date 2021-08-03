CBSE 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: How to check result offline through SMS, IVRS

Completing a difficult and unique assessment year, CBSE has declared results of Class 10 Board exams 2021.

Class 10 students from CBSE schools across India can now check their results as the Central Board of Secondary Education declared the results at 12 noon on August 3, 2021.

Students and their parents can log on to different platforms to can check their individual results which have been announced by CBSE.

Parents and students can log on to CBSE’s official website - cbseresults.nic.in to see and download the result. Other options to access the result online are the Umang app and Digilocker.

For people who are unable to access the online options due to a bad internet connection or being in a remote area, checking result through SMS is the fastest and easiest offline option.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Board exam results 2021 offline through SMS facility:

Step 1: Type new message: cbse10<space>roll number<space>date of birth<space>school number<space>centre number

Step 2: Send SMS to 7738299899

Step 3: Receive your CBSE result

Students can also check results via the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) service.