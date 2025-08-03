Twitter
EDUCATION

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 to be declared on results.cbse.gov.in; Know how to check, download, date

The CBSE will release the Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result 2025 likely in the first week of August. Students will be able to check and download their results on the official website of CBSE: results.cbse.gov.in.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 09:03 AM IST

CBSE class 10th compartment result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the Class 10 Supplementary Exam Result 2025. The result will likely be announced in the first or second week of August. After the results are declared, students who took the compartment exams, whether in India or abroad, will be able to check and download their results on the official website of CBSE: results.cbse.gov.in. Students can also check the results at cbse.gov.in. For the last two years, results for supplementary exams of Classes 10th and 12th have been declared in the first week of August.

The Central Education Board has announced the Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 on August 1. Those who still have not checked can do so on the same direct link. In the Class 12 Supplementary Results, girls have performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 41.35% compared to 36.79% for boys.

How to check Class 10 compartment result 2025?

Follow these steps to check the results:

-Visit the official website for CBSE results: results.cbse.nic.in

-Navigate to the "2025 Results" section on the website

-Click on "Secondary School (Class 10) Supplementary Examination Result 2025" or "Senior School (Class 12) Supplementary Examination Result 2025" link, whichever is applicable on you

-A new page will open, where you need to enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin to check your results

-Your result will then be displayed on the screen

-You are advised to download and save the result for future reference 

