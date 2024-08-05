Twitter
HomeEducation

Education

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 announced at results.cbse.nic.in; get direct link, steps to check

CBSE announced the Class 10 supplementary exam results on August 5, 2024, available at results.cbse.nic.in.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 04:29 PM IST

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024 announced at results.cbse.nic.in; get direct link, steps to check
CBSE announced the Class 10 supplementary exam results
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for the CBSE Class 10 supplementary examinations on August 5, 2024. Students who took the Class 10 compartment exams can now check their results on the official CBSE results website, results.cbse.nic.in.

To check the CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2024, students need to follow these steps:

Visit the official website at results.cbse.nic.in.
Click on the link for the Secondary (Class X) Supplementary exam results.
Enter your login details, including your roll number, school number, and admit card ID.
Submit the information and view your result on the next page.
In addition to results.cbse.nic.in, students can also access their results from other websites such as cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were conducted from July 15 to July 22, 2024, at various exam centers across the country. The exams were held in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Besides the time allotted for answering the questions, students were given an additional fifteen minutes to read the question papers.

Earlier this year, the main CBSE Class 10 results were declared on May 13, 2024. A total of 22,51,812 students registered for the Class 10 final exams, with 22,38,827 students appearing and 20,95,467 students passing the exams. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 93.06%. Girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 94.75% compared to 92.71% for boys, marking a difference of 2.04%.

Students who had to take the compartment exams now have a chance to improve their scores and continue their academic journey. The release of these results marks an important step for those students in securing their educational future.

 

